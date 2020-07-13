Behringer-Crawford Museum presents free virtual concert with Nichole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach















It was the “Year of the Woman” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, and one outstanding woman was jazz and soul singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis, who with her husband Dan Pugach, was nominated for “Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals” for their interpretation of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Zuraitis and Pugach bring their acclaimed musical talents to this year’s Music@BCM summer concert series as headliners in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s second virtual concert from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, July 16. The performance will be live-streamed on the museum’s Facebook page.

The classically-trained Zuraitis is the vocalist for the famous Birdland Big Band in New York City. She has produced several albums, including “Hive Mind,” which was named “Best Jazz Album” in the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Awards. Her project, “Generations of Her: Women Songwriters and Lyricists of the Last 100 Years,” sold out both the Birdland Theater and the Cell Theater in New York. In April, in response to the COVID crisis, she launched the “Virtual Piano Lounge,” an interactive piano bar.

Zuraitis and Pugach will be followed by Jake Speed in the third Music@BCM virtual concert on Thursday, July 23. There is no charge for the virtual concerts, but donations are welcomed.

The second half of the concert series will be live at BCM at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, Covington. Magnolia Vale will perform on July 30, Dark Moll on August 6 and Ben Levin & The Heaters on August 13. Weather permitting, concerts will take place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 and under. Concert-goers should wear facial coverings and bring their own folding chairs or blankets for seating, which will follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be provided for a small donation for those who do not have them.

Concert-goers who ride their bikes to Music@BCM are admitted free, courtesy of the Devou Good Project. Parking is free. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Attendees can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger.

Music@BCM 2020 is sponsored and supported by Ruth Faragher and Family, Ersatz & Moot Point Railway Co. and the Alumni of WNOP Jazz Radio, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical, George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ashley Development, Johnny’s Car Wash and the Devou Good Project. For more information, call 859-491-4003, info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.