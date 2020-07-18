Area nonprofits looking for board members; Cincinnati Cares makes it easy to connect















Ready to make a difference in the lives of thousands?

Start now, by beginning the process of finding the right nonprofit organization to serve as a board member.

Cincinnati Cares, the region’s only online guide to what active nonprofits need now, makes it easy for volunteer leaders to find their right fit, beginning with an Aug. 12 virtual connecting event.

Cincinnati Cares operates a technology platform aimed at creating WIDER nonprofit boards — that is, welcoming, inclusive, diverse, equitable and representative.

More than 200 nonprofits are using the platform to identify and connect with 500-plus board candidates. A virtual event planned for Aug. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. will speed the process.

Board candidates must register and complete a profile by Aug. 7. Nonprofits interested in connecting with candidates must register by July 31.

Go to this website for more information.