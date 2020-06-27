Police enforcement blitz against aggressive driving on I-75 in Kenton County coming again Sunday















Police officers conducted an enforcement blitz against aggressive driving on the I-75 corridor in Kenton County on June 16. This is part of a yearlong safety campaign to remind motorists to change their aggressive driving behaviors and to make the highways safer.

There will be special enforcement blitzes published on social media. The next enforcement blitz is scheduled for Sunday (June 28) from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. There is also one scheduled for July 3 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Below is a list of the violations from the June 16 enforcement blitz reported by the City of Erlanger:

Suspended driver’s license 2

Possession of suspended driver’s license 1

Operating vehicle with a license in possession 1

Improper lane usage 1

Speeding 80

Driving too fast for traffic conditions 1

Warning 4

Warrant served 1

Failure to wear seatbelt 8

No insurance 6

No proof of insurance 15

Following too close 3

Failure to notify KY DOt change of address 1

No registration receipt 4

No Registration plates 2

Improper display of registration plates 1

No rear view mirror 2

Possession of marijuana 2

No turn signal 2

failure to move over for police 1

Wanton endangerment first degree 1

Reckless driving 1

Possession of controlled substance 1

Promoting contraband 1

Number of officers participating: 11

Number of hours on grant 50

From the City of Erlanger

