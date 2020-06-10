WYWQ*: The Ovation Music Venue on Newport’s riverfront is taking shape as spectacular facility















By Tory McKinley

NKyTribune intern

The Ovation Music Venue, part of Phase 1 in the Premier Concert Experience project by Covington-based Corporex, moved right along While You Were Quarantined.* (WYWQ*) The much-anticipated project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Corporex has already announced that it will move ahead on Phase II, a Home Suites Hotel and an office building.

In partnership with AEG Presents and Promowest, Corporex’s Ovation promises a significant range of big-name artists in the area come 2021.

The progress on the construction is promising as the 550 car parking garage and metal frame for the overhang for the stage have already been built.

According to Corporex, “the ground-breaking design will accommodate indoor audiences of up to 2,700 and an outdoor capacity for the summer shows with up to 7,000 concert goers.” This equates to almost 400,000 fans coming to NKY each year to have a unique experience that doesn’t just stop at the music venue.

On the corner of Columbia and W. 4th Street, the new site is in a prime location, just steps away from Newport on the Levee. Concert-goers will have a wide array of dining and entertainment options perfect for a special night out on the town.

There have been rumblings of the new construction and revamping of the Levee happening soon which could mean a huge boom for Covington/Newport nightlife as new cafes, bars, and restaurants will quickly pop up as a result.

Not only will it be a great place for family/date night, but this means more traffic to the area which will in return bring back a booming economy to the post-coronavirus Newport area.

The local small businesses will benefit too as more people will be drawn to the area annually.

According to the City of Newport, “The City of Newport IDEA Program was created in 2020 to enhance the business climate for entrepreneurs, small businesses, startups and traveling professionals and to meet the needs of the new economy, while spurring investment in vacant properties.”

Phase 1 of the Premier Concert Experience does just that. It bolsters entrepreneurship and promotes an around-the-clock vibe for the city.

While we’ve suffered lockdowns, working from home, or not working at all and we are in various stages of re-opening and finding our best “new normal,” we now have something to look forward to as Ovation and its companion pieces take shape on the Newport riverfront.

And when all this work is done. . .



This concept drawing provided by Corporex

Tory McKinley is a reporter/photographer intern for the NKyTribune and will be a graduate of Asbury University in communications when she completes her internship. She lives in Verona and is a graduate of Ryle High School.