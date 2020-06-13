WYWQ*: Plans in place for major makeover of Latonia Plaza, thanks to ReGadget, Blair Technology















By Tory McKinley

NKyTribune intern

While You Were Quarantined* some things in NKY moved along, including new plans for the Latonia Plaza which is to get a big facelift. Two big stores there closed in 2019, vacating major space, Value City Furniture and Burlington Coat Factory which moved to a new location in Newport.

The spaces are currently vacant. But, thanks to two local entrepreneurs, that’s about to change.

The future of the Latonia Plaza is looking bright as ReGadget and Blair Technology Group are set to move in. With a $7 million budget, these NKY-based technology companies are eager to make waves in the local community with a unique collaboration focused on refurbished and restored electronics.

One of the waves it promises to bring to Covington is the abundance of employment opportunities. These companies will bring in over 90 new employee positions over the next couple years with some job openings being offered immediately.

“This will deliver a jolt of energy to one of Covington’s largest neighborhoods, creating jobs, excitement, and day-time traffic,” Mayor Joe Meyer said.

So, who are these highly accomplished tech companies? Currently located in Florence, ReGadget focuses on quality products with a full customer experience that you don’t usually find in today’s world of media moguls.

Their mission statement: “We pride ourselves in being your partner in computing. Each time you reach out, you’ll be talking to someone that isn’t trying to rush you off the phone to get to the next complaint in line.”

Not only are they focused on the customer but the community at large. Part of ReGadget’s focus is on affordable technology for schools and students who otherwise might not be able to afford it. ReGadget offers premium quality, commercial grade laptops, desktops and more for corporate or home use.

Joining them in this partnership is the Blair Technology Group, started in the basement of Andy Blair in 2005. This start-up company quickly gained momentum and experienced terrific growth — all the way to $20million in revenues in 2018. They were named “#1 largest Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the USA” in 2018 as well as “Top Work Place in Greater Cincinnati” in 2015.

Blair’s business plan from the beginning was to purchase computers out of the corporate world, refurbish them, then market them through the internet. He would deliver to his customers a rock-solid PC at a low price coupled with outstanding “small town” support. This is still BTG’s business model.

Blair is ready to bring his entreprenuerial energy to Latonia Plaza. With all the space they are acquiring, Blair plans to use a large part of it to create a vibrant co-working space for small and large businesses alike.

With long-overdue transformation of the Plaza, Latonia is excited for this new chapter and the buzz it will bring to the community. Be on the lookout for construction, fresh landscaping, and a whole new look starting this summer.

The transformation

“The current “big box” space will be transformed into a variety of spaces for both small and large businesses to use. Polished floors, modern work spaces, shared break space and a cafe, creative thinking space, solar panels, trees and plants will not only attract forward-thinking businesses but will also create a carbon-friendly footprint for the environment,” said Blair.



“We are heartened to see ReGadget moving forward, investing money in buying and renovating a building in Covington, and creating new jobs during an uncertain time for our economy,” shared Lee Crume, Northern Kentucky’s economic development agency, Tri-ED’s President & CEO.

