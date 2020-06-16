WYWQ*: Graves Road Interchange in Boone County is moving quickly, relieves congestion, opens land















By Tory McKinley

NKyTribune intern

Started in January, the Graves Road Interchange Project in Boone County has seen exponential progress, even While You Were Quarantined (WYWQ*).

Driving 275 East towards the Airport, you can already see leveling and concrete structures in place for the future road.

The Interchange is being constructed as a “double diverging diamond” that only exists in one other city in Kentucky. The diamond will decrease congestion and help ease the traffic flow as you switch sides of the road you are driving on while crossing over the intersection.

Lead by the local contractor, Eaton Asphalt, there is a one-million-dollar bonus if the first phase of the project is completed by November since it is such high priority.

“The project is being expedited because of the amount of congestion at the Hebron exit. It is one of the first projects that is being done as a design and build,” stated Judge-Executive Gary Moore.

This is a different approach than what is usually seen from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. There is very limited land currently available for design and build, making this an important project for Northern Kentucky.

Not only will the interchange provide a solution to the traffic problem, but it also will present new opportunities for Boone County. The land that surrounds the area now is mainly agricultural, but after the project, the county will look into new zoning.

“Reducing congestion and bringing several thousand acres of land online for development in Northern Kentucky is a win-win for the region,” said Tri-ED President & CEO Lee Crume.

“Northern Kentucky is an economic driver in the state and we’re glad to see the investment and progress being made by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in the new Graves Road interchange.”

“There is a land-use study being done specifically for the 1500 acres that surrounds the interchange,” said Judge Moore.

The Boone County Planning Commission in tandem with Judge Moore’s office and a citizen group will be conducting the land-use study that is set to be complete by October. We can expect to see commercial businesses, multi-family housing, residential, and industrial areas as well.