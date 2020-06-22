WKU men’s golfer Linus Lo named to All-Conference USA second team; third Hilltopper to earn honor

Western Kentucky University men’s golfer Linus Lo has been named to the All-Conference USA second team.
“Linus is one of the hardest workers I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” said WKU men’s golf head coach Chan Metts. “He is very deserving of being an All-Conference player. Especially looking at his fall season he set a program record for scoring average in a semester. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish out his final season, because he certainly had a great opportunity to earn an individual NCAA Regional bid.”After recording the lowest individual season stroke average in program history since at least 1994-95, Lo earned a spot on the All-Conference USA lists. With the honor, Lo became the third Hilltopper to earn all-conference accolades since joining Conference USA in 2014-15.
It was the fourth time in total a Hilltopper was named to an All-Conference USA team as former WKU golfer Billy Tom Sargent was second team in 2018 and named to the first team along with teammate Stuart Easton in 2019.
Lo’s final campaign as a Hilltopper started with his first collegiate victory at the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB. He maintained a season stroke average of 71.4 through the seven team events the Hilltoppers competing in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bradenton, Fla., native notched top-25 finishes at five of the seven team competitions in addition to leading the team in scoring on five occasions. He was one of just three Conference USA golfers with individual victories in the 2019-20 season. He was also the fourth highest ranked C-USA men’s golfer in the final Golfstat rankings.
All-Conference USA First Team
John Gough, Charlotte
Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech
Jake Benson, Rice
William Walker III, UAB
Murray Naysmith, UAB
All-Conference USA Second Team
Marc Boucher, Charlotte
Tanner Owens, Middle Tennessee
Gustav Fransson, Old Dominion
Oskar Ambrosius, UTEP
Linus Lo, WKU
All-Conference USA Third Team
Alex Maguire, Florida Atlantic
Viktor Forslund, North Texas
Ben Reichert, UAB
Khavish Varadan, UAB
Christian Fanfelle, UTSA
Conference USA All-Freshman Team
Dongjin Park, Charlotte
Alex Maguire, Florida Atlantic
Robbie Latter, Southern Miss
Thongpipat Rattanayanon, Southern Miss
Khavish Varadan, UAB
C-USA Player of the Year
John Gough, Charlotte
C-USA Freshman of the Year
Khavish Varadan, UAB
C-USA Coach of the Year
Mike Wilson, UAB
From Western Kentucky University