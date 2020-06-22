WKU men’s golfer Linus Lo named to All-Conference USA second team; third Hilltopper to earn honor















Western Kentucky University men’s golfer Linus Lo has been named to the All-Conference USA second team.

“Linus is one of the hardest workers I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” said WKU men’s golf head coach Chan Metts. “He is very deserving of being an All-Conference player. Especially looking at his fall season he set a program record for scoring average in a semester. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish out his final season, because he certainly had a great opportunity to earn an individual NCAA Regional bid.”

After recording the lowest individual season stroke average in program history since at least 1994-95, Lo earned a spot on the All-Conference USA lists. With the honor, Lo became the third Hilltopper to earn all-conference accolades since joining Conference USA in 2014-15.

It was the fourth time in total a Hilltopper was named to an All-Conference USA team as former WKU golfer Billy Tom Sargent was second team in 2018 and named to the first team along with teammate Stuart Easton in 2019.

Lo’s final campaign as a Hilltopper started with his first collegiate victory at the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB. He maintained a season stroke average of 71.4 through the seven team events the Hilltoppers competing in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bradenton, Fla., native notched top-25 finishes at five of the seven team competitions in addition to leading the team in scoring on five occasions. He was one of just three Conference USA golfers with individual victories in the 2019-20 season. He was also the fourth highest ranked C-USA men’s golfer in the final Golfstat rankings.

All-Conference USA First Team

John Gough, Charlotte

Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech

Jake Benson, Rice

William Walker III, UAB

Murray Naysmith, UAB

All-Conference USA Second Team

Marc Boucher, Charlotte

Tanner Owens, Middle Tennessee

Gustav Fransson, Old Dominion

Oskar Ambrosius, UTEP

Linus Lo, WKU

All-Conference USA Third Team

Alex Maguire, Florida Atlantic

Viktor Forslund, North Texas

Ben Reichert, UAB

Khavish Varadan, UAB

Christian Fanfelle, UTSA

Conference USA All-Freshman Team

Dongjin Park, Charlotte

Alex Maguire, Florida Atlantic

Robbie Latter, Southern Miss

Thongpipat Rattanayanon, Southern Miss

Khavish Varadan, UAB

C-USA Player of the Year

John Gough, Charlotte

C-USA Freshman of the Year

Khavish Varadan, UAB

C-USA Coach of the Year

Mike Wilson, UAB

