VonLehman CPA elects Adam Davey next managing partner and CEO; succeeds Brian Malthouse















VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm has elected Adam Davey its next Managing Partner and CEO, effective January 1, 2022.

Davey’s tenure will begin following the expiration of current Managing Partner Brian Malthouse’s term.

“Adam epitomizes what it means to be a member of the VonLehman family,” said Malthouse. “He’s been with the company for nearly three decades, and he understands what our clients, our employees, and our community value most about our firm. He possesses the leadership skills and qualities necessary to continue the firm’s growth through social responsibility and innovation. Adam is ready for this new challenge, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the firm into the future.”

Malthouse assumed the role as Managing Partner in 2009 from Andy VonLehman. He became the first non-family member to lead VonLehman since the firm was founded in 1946.

During his tenure, Malthouse expanded the firm’s service region into Indianapolis and grew the firm to more than 140 employees. Due to growth over the years, he oversaw the consolidation of the firm’s Fort Mitchell and Blue Ash offices into Fort Wright, opened an office in Kenwood and moved the firm’s Indianapolis office.



Davey joined VonLehman in 1994 as a co-op while attending and later graduating magna cum laude from Thomas More University. Over the course of his career at VonLehman, he has served in numerous leadership roles including Director of Assurance Services, as a member of the firm’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee, among others.

Davey has accrued over 25 years of consulting and advisory experience in the tri-state region’s most prominent markets including, financial institutions, construction and real estate, and manufacturing and distribution, as well as serving nonprofit and governmental entities. He is dedicated to the community having served on the Board and Executive Committee of the NKY Chamber, treasurer of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED Foundation and on the Board for the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky over the years.

Davey has been named a “Forty under 40” winner by the Cincinnati Business Courier and has participated in several leadership programs, including Leadership Northern Kentucky through the NKY Chamber.

“Being raised and educated as a member of this community, I knew VonLehman was a special place when I joined the firm over 25 years ago,” said Davey. “The firm’s commitment to client care and community outreach has always resonated with me. The culture and firm philosophy at VonLehman are essential to our success, and I couldn’t be more excited to ensure these