Villa Madonna Academy puts new head coaches in charge of boys, girls basketball programs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Villa Madonna Academy has hired new head coaches for its boys and girls basketball programs and one of them previously worked with a nationally ranked college team.

Kevin Clancy, who is taking charge of the Villa Madonna girls program, was a practice player and administrative assistant with the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team while he attended classes there. The team went to the 2015 NCAA Final Four during his senior year.

Clancy played basketball at Covington Latin School and attained a degree in sport and entertainment management at South Carolina. He worked as a director of analytics for two colleges before getting into coaching.

He was girls junior varsity coach and associate head coach at Willows Academy High School in Illinois in 2018-19. Last season, he was a men’s assistant coach at Moravian College, a Division III program in Bethlehem, Penn.

“Kevin has a very impressive resume and brings a wealth of knowledge to our girls program,” said Villa Madonna athletic director Jim Demler. “We are confident that he will be a great influence on our female student-athletes and continue the outstanding Benedictine philosophy that our school’s values are built upon.”

Clancy replaces Brian Coburn, who compiled a 78-98 record in six seasons as Villa Madonna’s head coach. The Vikings finished 13-15 last season with no seniors on the roster.



Trevor Gould is the new head coach of the Villa Madonna boys basketball program. He recently coached the school’s sixth-grade boys team after stints as an assistant coach at Bethel Tate High School in Ohio and with the Xcel AAU program.

Gould played basketball at New Richmond High School in Ohio and Southern State Community College in Ohio. He and his wife, Bonnie, have two daughters, Hannah and Addison.

“Trevor’s experience as both a player and coach will be a great influence on our student-athletes at VMA,” Demler said.

Gould replaces Nathan Dilts, who posted a 72-129 record in seven seasons at Villa Madonna. The Vikings had winning records against Division III conference opponents three of the last four years and won a district playoff game in 2018 and 2019.