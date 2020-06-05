Thomas More University names Dr. Molly Smith its first provost after national search; starts July 1















Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo has announced that Dr. Molly Smith will serve as the university’s first provost. Smith was selected following a national search.

Smith, who assumes her duties as provost on July 1, has served as the interim provost at Stonehill College in Massachusetts since August 2019. Upon her arrival, she will also hold a faculty rank of professor of English.

“With a distinguished record of leadership and service in academia, I’m confident in Dr. Smith’s commitment and abilities to enhance the academic excellence we pride ourselves in at Thomas More,” said Chillo. “I look forward to working alongside Dr. Smith to create and sustain an even higher level of academic reputation – one that is student-focused, supports strong and diverse mission-driven faculty, and emphasizes new and innovative academic practices and programs.”

On Oct. 1, 2018, Thomas More College transitioned to Thomas More University, necessitating a new organizational structure by creating three distinct colleges – Arts and Sciences, Business, and Education and Health Sciences – and the Institute for Ethical Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies. With this transition, the role of provost was established to serve as the chief academic and student life officer of the university, overseeing the three colleges and institute and reporting to the president.

Smith will be responsible for the development, coordination, integrity, and quality of all academic programs, as well as the integration of student life programs into the full student experience.

“Inspired by Thomas More University’s Catholic mission, compelled by its nimble responsiveness to change, and humbled by its firm student-centered ethos, I look forward to being a member of the community and contributing to advancing the University in meaningful ways to meet the needs of our students and the communities we serve,” said Smith. “I am excited to join Thomas More and look forward to discovering the enchantments of Crestview Hills and the neighboring communities.”

Prior to Smith’s position at Stonehill College, she held leadership positions at the University of Wisconsin Superior, serving as the vice chancellor of academic affairs/provost and tenured professor, at Saint Martin’s University, serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of English, at Manhattanville College, serving as president, and at Wheaton College, serving as provost.

A native of India, Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Ethiraj College for Women and a master’s degree in English from Madras Christian College in the University of Madras before earning a doctorate from Auburn University.

She will replace Maria (Cari) Garriga, who has been serving as acting provost since the transition to university status in 2018.