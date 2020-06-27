The Carnegie moves previously announced 2020-21 productions to following year due to COVID-19















The Carnegie’s usual fare of upbeat musicals and stunning intimate dramas will have to wait until next season.

In order to ensure patrons’ safety and proper social distancing, The Carnegie is moving its previously announced 2020-21 productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Million Dollar Quartet and Fiddler on the Roof to the 2021-22 calendar.

Work is also being done to bring back The Carnegie’s canceled production of End of the Rainbow in the 2021-22 season. But just because the Theatre Series is on hold, that doesn’t mean The Carnegie won’t be serving up enticing and exciting entertainment in the coming year.

“While postponing so many great shows is disappointing, I’m really excited to spend this time on new creative endeavors, original works, and collaborating closely with the amazing artists who call our region home,” said Theatre Director Maggie Perrino.

Current season subscribers will have their subscriptions automatically rolled over to the 2021-22 season on Aug. 15. Those who do not wish to have their subscription rolled over may choose from one of the following options:

• Donate the value of their ticket to The Carnegie as a tax-deductible expense;

• Exchange the value of their tickets for one of the shows in the 2021 mini-season (see below);

• Convert their tickets to a gift certificate that can be used for a future event of their choosing; or

• Request a refund for the value of their tickets with the box office.

ALL-NEW TINY CONCERT SERIES

Local singers and Carnegie favorites will be the featured performers for the new tiny concert series, which will begin in September and run through March 2021. Performers will play to a limited, 50-member maximum audience in The Carnegie’s 447 seat theatre for each of these events.

Additionally, those unable to attend the one-hour concerts in person will be able to view them online via ticketed live-streaming in the comfort of their own home. Details regarding line-up of performers, times and dates of the performances will be released at a later date.

FREE MOVIES FOR THE PUBLIC

To continue The Carnegie’s mission to provide arts experiences in an historic space for the public, free viewings of movie musicals will be held for audiences of just 50 people in the theatre throughout the fall. Titles and dates to be announced soon. Tickets will be free, but patrons must reserve seats ahead of time.

ALL-NEW 2021 MINI SEASON

The spring of 2021 will bring three artistic endeavors to The Carnegie, the first of which features a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration with Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts.

THE CARNEGIE PRESENTS, in collaboration with the NKU School of the Arts, A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers. Playing April 9–25, 2021

The collaboration with NKU will see Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers, bring a new play to The Carnegie’s performance space. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow students to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the 2020-21 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script as the kick-off to its 2021 Mini Season and in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the YES Festival, NKU’s new-play festival, the oldest collegiate festival of its type in the country.

Nine Performances:

Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25, 3 p.m.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

From The Carnegie