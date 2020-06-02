Tammy Weidinger to retire as head of Brighton Center; Wanda Winkler named as her successor















After 39 years at Brighton Center and 10 years as President & CEO, Tammy Weidinger will be passing the torch to the next generation of leadership effective February 1, 2021.

“I started my career in social work here at Brighton Center back in 1981 and have enjoyed work that is meaningful and impactful,” said Weidinger.

“Brighton Center has been such a significant part of my life and brought many joys and challenges along the way. I am so proud of the continuum of services we provide to the community and the strong, caring relationships we build with customers every day. It has truly been an honor to create programs, work with community partners, and see our customers fulfill their goals in life. There is no question this has been a difficult year with COVID-19 and we still have some hurdles to push past, but we have done it before and we will do it again; together. I love that about our work – we can be counted on to help the community in all situations and we do it with compassion and by providing hope.”

With this in mind, “knowing the strength of our team and commitment of our supporters, I want to share with you my plans for the future. After close to four decades at Brighton Center, I will be retiring as President & CEO on January 31, 2021. I still feel like the 22-year-old who walked into Brighton Center with big dreams and the energy to tackle the world! I can look back now and say with certainty, my career at Brighton Center has changed me for the better,” reflects Weidinger.

“We have had a succession plan in place for many years and I feel that now is the appropriate time to pass the torch for the next phase of Brighton Center’s future. I am very proud to announce that Wonda Winkler, our current Executive Vice President, will be Brighton Center’s President & CEO. Wonda has my full and enthusiastic support. We will have a smooth transition, which will culminate with her taking over February 1, 2021.”

“The Board accepts Tammy’s decision to retire with understanding and deep appreciation for her years of leadership,” said Susan McDonald Chair Person of the Board of Directors. “Tammy has led Brighton Center as President & CEO with integrity and grace over these last 10 years and the organization is stronger, because of her leadership. Tammy’s commitment to create innovative programming that best meets the needs of customers and the community is at the foundation of everything she does. Tammy’s ability to build strong partnerships and her deep commitment to our families, have allowed her to take Brighton Center to where it is today. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tammy for her commitment to Brighton Center, where she has spent her career creating opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency.”

“Through unanimous vote of our Search Committee, we are beyond pleased that Wonda Winkler will be assuming the role of President & CEO of Brighton Center,” said McDonald.

“Wonda has 27 years of experience at Brighton Center and for the last 10 years she has held the position of Executive Vice President. Wonda and Tammy have worked in tandem well over two decades, ensuring a smooth transition. Wonda is a person of integrity, deeply respected by Brighton Center staff, her peers, and a trusted member of this community. She is wholeheartedly committed to Brighton Center’s mission, core values, customers, stakeholders and the community at large, which makes her the ideal candidate to lead Brighton Center into this next chapter. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate and welcome Wonda to this new role as President & CEO.”

Winkler looks forward to the challenge.

“It’s an honor to follow Tammy Weidinger as President & CEO, an amazing leader that I strongly respect and admire. Brighton Center is an organization with a rich history of bringing impact and real solutions to our community. The Center is a tangible part of the fabric of our region and it is the staff, customers, friends, donors, and volunteers who have helped build this legacy,” said Wonda Winkler. “I am extremely passionate about this organization and our community, and look forward to leading team Brighton Center into the future with great hope and optimism.”

Winkler has a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More University and an MBA from Northern Kentucky University. She has 28-years of non-profit experience and is actively involved in the community, helping to shape and influence polity and systemic change.

She currently serves on the NKY Chamber of Commerce board and executive committee, on the Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Steering Committee, the GROW steering committee, the National Skills Coalition Racial Equity National Advisory Panel, the United Way Public Policy Cabinet, Northern Kentucky Partners for Health and the NKU Graduate Education Advisory Board.