St. Henry High school soccer player dies after collapsing during preseason training session















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A member of the St. Henry District High School boys soccer team died after collapsing during a preseason training session on Tuesday, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The player has been identified as Matt Mangine Jr., who would have been entering his junior year at the Catholic co-ed school in Erlanger.

“Words cannot adequately express the deep sadness that we, as a school community, are experiencing,” said the statement posted on the high school’s Facebook page. “Our hearts are breaking, and we are beyond devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time.”

The family of Matthew Mangine Jr. released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken from the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and grandchild Matthew Mangine Jr. Our family’s grief is immeasurable and a bright light in the world has been extinguished all too soon. Please respect the privacy of our family and allow us the time to mourn privately.”

School counselors will be available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. Parents are also encouraged to contact the school or support.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time,” St. Henry principal Dave Otte said in a statement.

This is the first week Kentucky high school teams are permitted to begin preseason training with precautions put in place by the governor’s office to protect student-athletes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Training sessions had to be approved by each school’s board of education in consultation with their local health department.