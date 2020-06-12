Sen. Chris McDaniel pre-files bill to replace Jefferson Davis statue at capitol to honor Carl Brashear















Senator Chris McDaniel announced that he has pre-filed a bill to have the statue of Jefferson Davis removed from Kentucky State Capitol and sent to either the Kentucky Historical Society or the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site.

Speaking in the shadow of Abraham Lincoln’s statue in the Capitol Rotunda, Senator McDaniel asked Kentuckians to consider what the statues and symbols represent.

“As I think about those values and aspirations, it is clear that the statue of Jefferson Davis falls short on every level,” Senator McDaniel said. “Jefferson Davis was a man who did not claim Kentucky as his native state, and his crowning achievement was to serve as the head of a confederacy and a movement that cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their lives.

“However, it is easy to tear things down and have ideas about what not to do. It’s harder to build things and have ideas about what you should do. For that reason, I am not willing to let my bill stand just to remove one statue. I will also recommend a replacement for this statue.”

That replacement, Senator McDaniel argues, should be a statue honoring Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear, the first black master diver and first amputee diver in the history of the United States Navy. Brashear, born in Tonieville, KY in LaRue County and raised in Hardin County, had his story told in the movie “Men of Honor,” where he was portrayed by actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Brashear “rose from abject poverty, joined the military, and overcame illiteracy, racism, disability, alcohol addiction, and trials unknown to the average person,” Senator McDaniel said. “He led a life that all of us can be proud to tell our children about when we bring them through these hallowed halls.”

The pre-filed legislation would appropriate $500,000 for the commissioning and erection of the statue in the Capitol Rotunda.