Secretary of State says voting results will be delayed until June 30, because of mail-in ballots















“Under normal circumstances, the State Board of Elections receives and reports all preliminary election results on election night,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams in a press release.

“However, because we, like other states voting during the pandemic, have accommodated voters by letting them mail ballots on election day, not every vote will be in hand by election night.

“Moreover, many counties, including our two biggest, have chosen to withhold even partial results until June 30, the extended deadline for all counties to report returns to the Secretary of State.”

Consequently, while the Secretary of State’s Office will provide, in informal but transparent fashion, any county results received on election night, neither the Office nor the State Board of Elections will be able to offer the usual online election night reporting at elect.ky.gov.

Complete but unofficial results must be reported to the Secretary of State by 6 p.m. local time on June 30 and will be made available to the public at that time, Adams said.

While one voting place will be open in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties, in-person voting is available today at your country clerk’s office. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 23 to be eligible for counting.

JUNE 23 Voting Locations

Vote from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., masks required.

• Boone County

Boone Co. Extension Center

1824 Patrick Dr. Burlington

• Campbell County

Cold Spring Baptist Church

4410 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring

• Kenton County

NKY Convention Center

1 W Rivercenter Blvd.

Covington

(Free parking at county parking garage)

TANK is providing free services if you want to take the bus to your polling place.

