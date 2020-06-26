Search for new head of Kentucky Department of Education now narrowed to four candidates















By Jacob Perkins

Kentucky Department of Education

At its June 25 meeting, the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) reviewed reference information received by the search firm Greenwood/Asher and Associates Inc. to narrow the list of potential candidates vying to become Kentucky’s next commissioner of education.

The board had directed the firm during its June 12 meeting to conduct reference checks on six candidates during a closed session.

Upon returning from closed session at the June 25 meeting, the KBE unanimously approved a motion to direct Greenwood/Asher and Associates to conduct further reference checks on four candidates. The search firm will arrange interviews with these candidates that will occur July 6-7.

Kevin C. Brown is currently serving as interim commissioner of education until a new commissioner is named. Upon his hire, the board agreed to Brown’s request that he would not be considered a candidate for the permanent position. Brown has been serving in the role since Dec. 18.

The KBE retained Greenwood/Asher in March to lead the search for the next commissioner. The firm developed ads and accepted applications and nominations through May 31.

The board will convene again on July 6 to begin the interview process for the four remaining candidates.