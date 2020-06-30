Scherr named LaRosa’s most valuable player of the year in Greater Cincinnati girls high school sports















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Less than 48 hours after being crowned Miss Kentucky Basketball, Maddie Scherr of Ryle was been named the LaRosa’s Most Valuable Player in Greater Cincinnati girls high school sports overall.

In the last four seasons, Ryle won a state championship, three 9th Region titles and compiled a 100-39 record with Scherr playing point guard in all but eight games. She averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists during her senior season to earn the Miss Kentucky Basketball honor. She was also named Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for the second straight season and selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Recruited by the University of Oregon’s nationally ranked women’s program, Scherr ended her high school career with Ryle team records in total points (2,297), rebounds (1,094), assists (679), steals (535) and blocks (233). She was named most valuable player in the 2019 Kentucky girls state tournament after leading her team to the title.

Evan Prather of Wyoming High School in Cincinnati was voted the boys most valuable player by the LaRosa’s selection committee. He was named Ohio Mr. Football following his senior season and was the leading scorer on his school’s 24-1 basketball team.

Prather, who passed for 5,699 yards and 72 touchdowns and ran for 4,124 yards and 73 scores, during his high school football career, was widely recruited before accepting a scholarship from the University of Cincinnati.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s most valuable player award-winners had to be announced online instead of during a televised banquet.

The other boys finalists were Michael Mayer (Covington Catholic), Paris Johnson (Princeton), Jean-Pierre Khouzam (St. Xavier), Adam Chaney (Mason) and Alex Coleman (Ross). The girls finalists included Logan Case (Ursuline), Serena Clark (Lakota East), Jillian Hayes (Loveland), Marika Cook (Mount Notre Dame) and Kenady Beil (Dixie Heights).

The 45th annual LaRosa’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was also cancelled due to the pandemic. The new class includes long-time Covington Catholic football coach Lynn Ray, record-setting softball pitcher Kirsten Allen-Mitcheltree of Ryle, former Miss Kentucky Basketball winner Katie Schwegmann-Schulte of Brossart and Bill Topmiller, one of the top all-around athletes ever to play at CovCath.

The inductees from Ohio were Amber Gray of Lakota West, Kendall Hackney of Mount Notre Dame, the 1984 Forest Park girls basketball team and the 1988 Woodward boys basketball team.