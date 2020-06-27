Route 9 near Newport/Wilder border now open; landslide in May caused shutdown of highway















NKyTribune staff

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced Friday that Route 9 near the Newport/Wilder border has reopened.

The right northbound lane will remain closed for additional cleanup.

Heavy rains last month resulted in a landslide near that location. It marked the second time in less than a year the four-lane highway near Bobby Mackey’s Music World nightclub had been shut down due to a landslide.

A year ago, a landslide in the same location caused Route 9 to be closed for two weeks. This time, the highway was closed for a month.

The Route 9 expansion has become a major source of traffic flow for the west part of Newport and Wilder since opening in 2018. It provides a more direct route for cars and trucks that once used west Newport’s residential streets.