Roebling Capital Partners launches new lower-middle-market private equity fund based in Ft. Wright















Roebling Capital Partners (RCP) has announced its formation and launch of a new lower-middle-market private equity fund based in Ft. Wright.

The partnership is founded, operated and invested-in by seasoned veterans with considerable business ownership, direct investing, private equity, investment banking and operational expertise. The day-to-day operations will be managed by:

, as co-founder, CEO and Managing Partner of RCP. Carlson will lead the Operations Team at RCP, in addition to continuing his role as shareholder and Director at VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm;

-Brian Malthouse, CPA, as co-founder and Partner of RCP. In addition to his role as CEO of VonLehman CPA and Advisory Firm, Malthouse will lend advice on tax and accounting matters to RCP; and,

-Daniel Magarian, as co-founder and Partner of RCP. Magarian, also Chairman and Investor, Field Aerospace, Inc., will assist with day-to-day operations including business development for RCP.

Initial investors in RCP, who will also serve on the Investment Committee and provide significant resources to RCP, include:

-William P. Butler, Chairman of Corporex Companies, LLC; and,

-Robert B. Sathe, CLU, ChFC, current Chairman of MCF Advisors.

RCP intends to invest, through qualified investors, in “traditional” controlling equity investments in privately-held companies. RCP will typically invest $1 million to $4 million per deal (including follow-on investments), serving either as the primary equity sponsor or as a co-investor alongside other equity sponsors. Transactions that require more than $4 million can be accommodated with RCP’s extensive network of like-minded institutional investors.

RCP will seek to work with companies that have strong historical operations, possess management that has a desire to continue with the business, are hungry for equity ownership, and have potentially been inhibited by lack of capital or risk tolerance.

The Partnership will apply its investment strategy across sectors in which the General Partner’s principals have prior experience including business services, industrial products, consumer products, and healthcare.

The primary focus will be in situations in which backgrounds, operational insights and extensive networks of the Partnership’s professionals have the potential to result in strong investment performance outcomes.

While it may seem counter-intuitive to launch a private equity fund in the midst of today’s economic environment, the Partnership is motivated to meet the regional demand for private equity investments, which is historically and routinely completed by out of town private equity funds.

“Brian, Dan and I came together as partners in RCP because we felt that our individual experiences and personalities would work well together in sourcing, funding, structuring and closing private equity investments,” said Carlson. “We each have something unique to bring to the table that will make the process smooth and efficient for our portfolio companies.”

“Even during a downturn, private equity is an attractive opportunity for businesses,” added Magarian. “Our goal is to reduce the continuity risk that is commonly found in lower-middle-market businesses due to owners generally not focusing on succession planning.”

Said Malthouse: “We want Roebling Capital Partners to be known as the ‘hometown’ provider, for Any Hometown USA. We will leverage our networks near and far to structure private equity investments with the best possible outcomes.”

From Roebling Capital Partners

