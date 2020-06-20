Rep. Ed Massey appointed co-chair to Judicial Structuring and Redistricting Task Force















Representative Ed Massey (R-Hebron) has been appointed to serve as co-chair on the Judicial Structuring and Redistricting Task Force by House Speaker David Osborne (R-Prospect).

“I am grateful to be allowed the opportunity to serve as co-chair on this task force. I strongly believe that judicial work can be a source of change, better opportunities, and success for Kentucky,” said Massey. “The judicial branch is vital to the three branches of government as it keeps our country and its citizens aligned.”

The 10-member task force will explore possible realignment of the judiciary and the effect(s) it has on the administration of justice and redistrict any judicial districts, with emphasis on reducing population disparities, managing caseloads, and utilize resources and potential increases inefficiency.

Massey serves as vice-chair of the Judiciary Committee and is also a member of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, Education Committee, BR Sub. on Postsecondary Education, and Licensing, Occupations, and Admin Regs Committee.

“Representative Massey’s leadership and understanding of topics related to our state’s judicial process is irreplaceable,” said Osborne. “He brings a unique experience to this task force from serving as vice-chair of the Judiciary Committee and being a professional in the legal field. His passion for the judicial process has inspired legislation that has positively impacted our citizens.”

The task force will meet monthly during the 2020 Interim of the General Assembly. It will submit findings, recommendations, and any proposed legislation to the Legislative Research Commission for a referral to the appropriate committee or committees by Dec. 1.

From Kentucky House Republican Caucus