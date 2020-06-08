Public Defenders to ‘March for Black Lives’ today to Campbell, Kenton county courthouses















Public Defenders around the country are marching in remembrance of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and the countless others who died because of white supremacy.

Public defenders fight every day for the indigent, for the downtrodden, and to give a voice to the voiceless.



They are using their voices today to stand up for black lives, and against police brutality and racism.

They are marching to publicly declare our opposition to the systemic problems in our institutions of “justice” that have run unchecked for far too long.

The public is welcome to join the march. Face masks are required, and signs and T-shirts in support of the cause are encouraged. For everyone’s safety, we will obey all traffic laws.

WHAT: Public Defender March for Black Lives

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. Monday June 8

WHERE: Campbell County Public Defender Office, 601 Washington Ave., Newport.

SCHEDULE: At 3 p.m., the group will march to the Campbell County Courthouse and will kneel for eight minutes, 46 seconds.

The group will then march to the Kenton County Courthouse, 230 Madison Ave., Covington, and again kneel for eight minutes, 46 seconds.

If there is interest, the group may march to the Hamilton County, Ohio, Courthouse, 1000 Main St., Cincinnati.