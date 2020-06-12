Prep Sports Notebook: Local high schools will resume athletic activities on different dates















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Coaches of fall sports teams at Ludlow High School have a meeting scheduled on Thursday to go over guidelines for conditioning and preseason practice sessions that are posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website.

Dan Sullivan, the school’s athletic director, has reviewed the lengthy list of allowances and restrictions the KHSAA put in place in accordance with the governor’s office to protect students returning to sports amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But he doubts if many athletic directors and coaches have a true sense of knowing exactly what teams should and should not be doing.

“I think it will be a matter of someone jumping out there, willing to test the waters, and setting the path for everyone else,” Sullivan said. “There will probably be missteps and mistakes, but I think it will be like recovering from some kind of surgery. Once the fear is gone, it will be OK. At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

The fall sports teams blazing the comeback trail include football, volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country and field hockey.

Dates the KHSAA originally suggested for coaches to begin working with those teams had to be approved by each school’s board of education in consultation with their local health department.

As a result, some local high schools will be starting conditioning sessions and workouts this Monday while others, including Ludlow, Dayton and Holmes, have pushed their starting dates back to July.

The Boone County Board of Education also postponed resuming athletic activities until next month. The Diocese of Covington, Kenton County Board of Education and Beechwood Independent Schools are among those that decided to follow the KHSAA guidelines and allow training workouts to begin on Monday.

“We are leaving the on-campus trainings up to our varsity head coaches, and we are asking that they submit a plan to us to ensure everyone’s health and safety before they start,” said Beechwood athletic director Ryan Booth.

Teams must adhere to state imposed guidelines that include temperature readings for participants, hand washing, social distancing and separating athletes into workout groups of no more than 10 for each coach.

Football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey are “high touch sports” that must conduct group practice sessions outdoors without scrimmages or other game-like drills. Golf and cross country are “low-touch sports” and have no additional restrictions.

Following the workout guidelines imposed due the worldwide health threat certainly adds to a coach’s list of responsibilities. But Simon Kenton athletic director and head football coach Jeff Marksberry said it’s worth it to get high school sports started again.

“I think it’s a good thing to do and it’s exciting to do because it’s one step closer to having a season, but who knows what’s going to become of that,” Marksberry said.

“And I think the kids need it. There’s a lot of kids who use their coaches as father figures, guidance counselors, mentors or whatever, so it’s a good thing for the kids too.”

Highlands hires athletic director with array of experience

Wes Caldwell, a former Division I athlete with a master’s degree in sports administration, has been named athletic director at Highlands High School.

A graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, Caldwell earned a bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University, where he played football and baseball. He went on to get his master’s degree from Western Kentucky University.

Caldwell was a graduate assistant football coach at Bethel University. In addition, he has several years of experience as a baseball coach working with high school and club athletes.

“He brings an array of experience that will help lead our teams and athletes to the next level,” said Highlands principal Matthew Bertasso.

Born and raised in Lexington, Caldwell is familiar with the successful athletic tradition at his new school.

“Highlands has one of the most storied athletic programs in Kentucky history and is one of the top schools academically,” he said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity that my family and I have been given and can’t wait to begin working with this already amazing athletic program.”

CovCath kicker drawing interest from college recruiters

Covington Catholic place kicker Trey Gronotte has added Miami University to the list of college football programs that have made recruiting offers.

According to his Twitter account, Gronotte has also received offers from Army, Air Force, Morehead State and two teams that compete on the NCAA Division II level. He’s also being recruited by several Division III teams that do not offer athletic scholarships.

In the last three seasons as CovCath’s place kicker, Gronotte has scored 267 points, converting 222 point-after kicks and 15 field goals. Last season, he was 68-of-71 on extra-point kicks and 9-of-12 on fields goals for 95 points.

Gronotte is a Governor’s Scholar student with a 4.1 grade-point average.



