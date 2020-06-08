Police to conduct campaign against aggressive driving on I-75 corridor in Kenton County on June 16















Police officers have stepped up enforcement on the I-75 Kenton County corridor. An enforcement blitz is only a portion of the overall safety campaign.

There will be special enforcement blitzes published on social media, which are conducted to remind motorists to change their aggressive driving behaviors and to make the highways safer for everyone.

On June 16 beginning at 8 a.m., police officers from the Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, and Kenton County Police Departments will conduct their next highway safety traffic enforcement campaign in Kenton County. The Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement will also assist the officers.

The four partnering agencies have received a federal highway traffic safety grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to reduce the number of traffic crashes and deaths related to traffic crashes.

In 2018, four people lost their lives to traffic crashes on the I-75 corridor in Kenton County. Enforcement of traffic laws will be increased on I-75 from the I-275 interchange in Erlanger to the Ohio River in Covington.

Many traffic crashes are avoidable and are caused by aggressive driving behavior. Please encourage people to alter their aggressive driving behavior. Individuals are asked to call 911 if they witness dangerous driving so the police can make an attempt to alter aggressive driving behavior.

Law enforcement officials have asked the public to spread the word about the enforcement campaigns. Let them know the dates and times of the scheduled enforcement campaigns, and officers will be assigned to work the interstate throughout the week at various times of the day.

Throughout 2020 there will be scheduled enforcement campaigns advertised, but remember even if police do not advertise an enforcement blitz, they are still patrolling the I-75 corridor enforcing traffic laws.

From City of Erlanger