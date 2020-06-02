Pam Goetting named SVP, Director of NKY Region, for Heartland Bank which acquired Victory bank















Heartland BancCorp, parent company of Heartland Bank, has announced that Pamela Goetting has joined Heartland Bank as SVP, Director of the Northern Kentucky Region. In this new leadership role, Goetting will oversee the retail, commercial banking, residential mortgage and treasury management operations at all three branch offices recently acquired in the Victory Community Bank merger.

“We are very fortunate to have an accomplished and experienced community banker like Pam join our team to lead Heartland’s expansion into the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region,” said G. Scott McComb, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank. “Her long-time leadership and philanthropic involvement speaks volumes of her ability to lead our regional team as we enter this vibrant market.”

Goetting brings over 30 years of banking experience, all in the Northern Kentucky market, in numerous capacities including retail, business banking, commercial lending, private banking and marketing.

Her expertise in financial analysis, client management and customer service contributes to her focus on collaboration and communication to assist her clients with accomplishing their banking goals.

Dedicated to the Northern Kentucky community, she serves on several local boards, including the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Florence Rotary Club Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cincinnati Foreign Trade Zone and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District.

“Our local team is energized and ready to share Heartland’s personalized financial services and technology solutions with Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati,” Goetting said. “For over 100 years, Heartland has lived its values in supporting individuals, businesses and organizations to enrich lives in their communities. We are committed to serving the needs of our clients and growing our organization in this exciting market expansion.”