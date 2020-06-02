Ohio River Paddlefest to host a virtual ‘Paddle with a Purpose’ in lieu of in-person event — for good cause















The organizers of the annual Ohio River Paddlefest will host a virtual “Paddle for a Purpose” experience in lieu of an in-person event this year.

Paddlefest 2020 was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 1 and was expected to draw some 2,000 paddlers for a nine-mile paddle on the Ohio River, bookended by a Friday night Paddler’s Party and post-paddle Finish Line Festival on Saturday. In light of the uncertainty and potential health risks of large events during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers determined they could not host a high-quality, successful and safe in-person event this year.

“There are simply too many unknowns to move forward confidently in planning Paddlefest, especially with the current mandate limiting mass gatherings,” said Miriam Wise, associate director of the nonprofit Adventure Crew, which produces the event. “Most importantly, we cannot execute a successful Paddlefest while keeping our paddlers safely distanced at the launch, take out, on bus shuttles and during on-land festivities.”

Instead, Paddle for a Purpose invites paddlers of all ages and abilities to get out on their favorite local waterway for a nine-mile paddle (just like at Paddlefest) in support of Adventure Crew.

Participants in the virtual event can complete their paddle all at once or in multiple trips anytime beginning June 20 — just in time for the start of summer.

To retain the community feel that makes Paddlefest special, paddlers in the virtual event are invited to share their paddle on social media with the hashtag #PaddleForAPurpose and via the Paddlefest website so their experience can be counted and shared with the Paddlefest community. The virtual celebration will also include raffles, a paddler’s playlist and spotlights on both partners and paddlers.

Registration is now open and runs through Aug. 8. The cost to participate is $25; $10 for youth (17 and under). All registrants will receive a neck gaiter by mail.

Participants can also opt to sign up as a “Power Paddler” to raise funds for Adventure Crew. Power Paddlers who meet set goals (ranging from $100 to $1,000) will earn exclusive swag.

All proceeds benefit Adventure Crew, which provides free outdoor recreation opportunities to city teens in 24 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t host an in-person Paddlefest this year, we don’t want to disappoint the nearly 1,000 kids who participate in our adventures each year,” Wise said. “We hope the community will come together to Paddle for a Purpose to help sustain the nonprofit during this challenging time.

“We know that Paddlefest is a hallmark event in the region, and we will be excited to bring it back for its 20th anniversary year in 2021,” she added.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the presenting sponsor of Paddlefest, will continue in that role for Paddle for a Purpose.

