NorthKey Community Care in Covington receives $452,166 to expand telehealth services across region















U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that NorthKey Community Care in Covington received $452,166 to expand its telehealth services across the region.

The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Communications Commission, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

NorthKey Community Care can use the funding for technology, software and network upgrades to help provide behavioral health services to at-risk patients across the region.

The announcement follows McConnell’s recent visit to Northern Kentucky to thank healthcare workers on the frontlines of the virus.

“NorthKey Community Care is doing great work to help Kentuckians access health care during the coronavirus crisis,” said McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking to provide for Middle America, especially Kentucky. Telehealth programs provide an important and innovative way for Kentuckians to reach their providers during these challenging times, and I’m proud of the work they’re doing here in the Commonwealth.”

“NorthKey Community Care is honored to receive funding allowing us to reach many individuals and families living in Northern Kentucky who have a critical need for behavioral health services,” said Dr. Owen Nichols, NorthKey Community Care CEO. “We will be better able to care for individuals and families with mental health, substance use, and developmental disability needs during this COVID-19 national public health emergency. Many individuals and families living in Northern Kentucky have limited or no access to internet services or transportation, making office visits for behavioral health services impossible.

“NorthKey will now be able to provide these individuals and families with internet-ready and video-capable devices to ensure they are able to receive behavioral health treatment through telehealth services that supports their health and wellbeing. NorthKey is grateful for the support of Senator McConnell.”

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far. It has delivered $3.6 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.

From Office of Mitch McConnell