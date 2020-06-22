NorthKey Community Care gets Substance Abuse and Mental Health Adm. grant to expand services















NorthKey Community Care has been named a recipient of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant, also known as the CCBHC grant, by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA).

“NorthKey is honored to have received this grant that provides us with the funding to initiate programs and expand upon services we already provide in order to offer additional services to the Northern Kentucky community,” said Dr. Owen Nichols, CEO and President of NorthKey.

The CCBHC grant was created to help Behavioral Health Clinics provide and build upon their services to individuals with substance abuse disorders, serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, and co-occurring mental health and substance disorders. It is the expectation for the grant to be used to help provide 24/7 access to the community and connect clients to much-needed behavioral health and mental health services.

“We will be able to implement and strengthen our evidence-based practices as we treat a diverse population of adults and children in crisis, veterans, LGBTQ, the homeless, and many other individuals and families in the Northern Kentucky community with the care they deserve regardless of their ability to pay” said Dr. Nichols. By using CCBHC grant funds, NorthKey will be able to increase staffing and develop their treatment teams to serve a wide range of needs in the eight counties we serve in Northern Kentucky.

In accordance with the CCBHC grant guidelines, NorthKey has begun to plan and implement the following expansion of services:

• Nurse care coordination to integrate the medical, behavioral health, and prevention needs of individuals served.

• An additional outpatient primary care clinic for adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, and individuals with substance use challenges in Carroll county.

• Expanded crisis intervention and suicide prevention services that will include screening, risk assessment, and diagnosis.

• Daily Therapeutic Rehabilitation groups for individuals diagnosed with serious mental illness in Carroll, Grant, and Pendleton counties.

• On-site therapy services for personal care home residents.

• Peer support services that provide support to individuals on their road to recovery from serious mental illness.

• Specialized therapeutic and case management services for veterans, the homeless, and LGBTQ individuals.

• Outreach and coordination with area partners to serve people with both mental health and substance use disorders.

• Finally, a mobile Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team focused on Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, and Pendleton counties, which will provide comprehensive treatment and support to persons with serious mental illness so that they can live independently in the community.

NorthKey works to improve the lives and health of those in their community. It is their mission to transform lives and communities through excellence in mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services.

“With this CCBHC grant, we plan to continue supporting and empowering individuals in improving their lives through evidence-based, trauma-informed, person-centered treatment and care. We look forward to touching the lives of the Northern Kentucky community,” said Dr. Nichols.

To learn more about the CCBHC grant call NorthKey at 859-331-3292 or visit the website.

