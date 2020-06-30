Nominate your NKY/Greater Cincinnati everyday heroes to win youth-made special ArtWorks flags















ArtWorks is seeking nominations for its new program, Community Hero Flags, so 100 everyday heroes can be recognized for their contributions with custom one-of-a-kind flags designed and sewed by ArtWorks youth apprentices

“During these past few months, it became clear that within our community, there are so many wonderful people are who are selflessly going above and beyond to make our community better,” said Colleen Houston, CEO & Artistic Director. “We want to hear from everyone about their personal community heroes who are making a difference. They could be your children’s teacher, your grocery store workers, medical professionals or community organizers.”

A team of 10 ArtWorks youth apprentices, ages 14-21, will begin their work in July creating and designing each customized flag with a design that individually honors each community hero, as part of the organization’s Hero Design Company. The team is led by visual artist Lindsey Whittle, also known as Sparklezilla, who recently led a Youth Apprentice team that created 700 community face masks, which were gifted to SORTA, Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA), the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, La Soupe and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati.

ArtWorks is asking nominators to provide either a short essay (of up to 3,000 character) or short video (of up to two minutes), explaining how their hero stands out as an inspiration and has made a difference in our community. The nominations are open for those who live in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

ArtWorks is convening several volunteers to review the applications to select the 100 community heroes. Nominations are due Monday, July 13, and the community heroes selected will receive their custom flag by the end of August. To nominate a local hero, visit ArtWorksCincinnati.org.

This project is part of ArtWorks’ summer season, which creates jobs for creative young people ages 14-21. Each apprentice employed is paid a livable wage and is mentored by professional artists. Last year, 59 percent of ArtWorks youth apprentices came from underserved households.

