NKY’s Kimberly Moser named co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, Family Services















Representative Kimberly Moser of Taylor Mill has been selected to serve as the co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services during the 2020 legislative interim.

The interim committees are composed of both House and Senate members and are tasked with discussing and studying issues, as well as drafting bills for prefiling for the 2021 Regular Session.

This year’s interim committees will focus heavily on legislation to help Kentucky and Kentuckians recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to the health crisis.

“This global health pandemic has affected nearly every area of our lives,” Moser said. “Our healthcare system has had to adapt quickly to best assist patients and care for those in need. During our interim meetings, we will examine the best ways to help those on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, such as nursing homes and local hospitals. My colleagues and I are committed to doing everything we can to mitigate the disastrous consequences of this health crisis.”

The Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services is responsible for overseeing the delivery of health services, local health units, and hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

Moser was appointed by House Speaker David Osborne. “As a former neonatal intensive care and flight nurse and advocate for improving Kentucky’s health, Chairwoman Moser brings an incredible perspective to her role as co-chair,” Osborne said. “I am pleased she agreed to serve and look forward to following the work she will lead the committee in during this interim.”

In addition to serving in this capacity, Moser is also a member of the following Interim Joint Committee’s: Licensing, Occupation, and Administrative Regulations; Judiciary; and Education.

The Interim Joint Committees will meet from the first week of June until mid-December. For more information, click here.