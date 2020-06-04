NKY has 9 cases, 2 deaths; state 265 cases, 8 deaths; unemployment, budget shortfalls are challenges















As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, bringing totals to 1,850 cases and 69 deaths.

There have been 586 cases in Kenton County, 180 cases in Campbell County, 474 cases in Boone County and 45 cases in Grant County. The two new COVID-19 related deaths were a Boone County resident in their 80s and a Kenton County resident in their 90s. Seven hundred twenty (720) individuals have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 265 new cases and eight new deaths, including a 9-month-old baby girl from Hopkins County. At least 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered. Kentucky’s totals are 10,410 cases and 450 deaths.

“We need compassion now more than ever: compassion for these families, compassion for our fellow human beings who are hurting,” Beshear said. “So let’s make sure we turn on those green lights, that we ring those bells at 10 a.m. and let’s ring them for these families who are in pain. Let’s ring them for all families who are in pain.”

Beshear spoke of the unimaginable loss suffered by all of the families and communities as this deadly virus has taken its toll. Deaths nationwide have surged to more than 105,000, with nearly 450 Kentuckians’ lives lost among them.

But months into the fight, several studies now show that the fast and focused response by the Governor’s administration, along with the sacrifices of people across the Commonwealth, benefited Kentucky greatly.

As a result of this hard work, Kentucky is nationally recognized as among few states that are meeting the White House and CDC guidance for reopening the economy. The state’s cases are on a downward trend, hospitals are able to handle the patient load, and COVID-19 testing program is robust.

Beshear said while Kentuckians should be proud of the work we’ve all done, the road ahead remains challenging and requires resilience.

Kentucky was not spared from worldwide economic upheaval caused by this deadly virus. Beshear said getting through it together as Kentuckians will require managing unprecedented unemployment, deep budget shortfalls and steep growth in the use of public benefits.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.