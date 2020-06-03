NKY has 8 cases of COVID-19, state 155, 3 deaths; Beshear cites Supreme Court on closing churches















As of Tuesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported eight cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 1,276 total cases. There have been 585 cases in Kenton County, 177 cases in Campbell County, 469 cases in Boone County and 45 cases in Grant County.

There have been 67 total deaths related to COVID-19. Six hundred eighty-six (686) individuals have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported there were 155 new cases in Kentucky and three deaths, bringing the state totals to 10,815 cases and 442 deaths.

He encouraged Kentuckians to continue to light their homes green.

U.S. Supreme Court decision

Beshear spoke about a new decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that confirms that his actions to protect public health are consistent with the U.S. Constitution.

In four federal court cases, plaintiffs – including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron – argued that Kentucky’s executive order on mass gatherings, which prohibited people from congregating in groups, was unconstitutional. Beshear and officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services insisted that the restrictions were both legal and necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Late Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order agreeing with Beshear and confirming that the order limiting mass gatherings did not violate the Constitution.

In an opinion rejecting a church’s challenge to California’s order against mass gatherings, Chief Justice John Roberts said state officials have broad latitude to protect public health and admonished federal courts not to “second-guess” states’ temporary emergency measures.

“Where those broad limits are not exceeded, they should not be subject to second-guessing by an ‘unelected federal judiciary,’ which lacks the background, competence, and expertise to assess public health and is not accountable to the people,” Roberts wrote in his opinion.

The Governor’s Office of General Counsel is making the various federal courts aware of the Supreme Court’s decisive opinion, which should resolve all current cases challenging the Governor’s orders.

Testing expansion

Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to get tested for COVID-19.

For information on how to register at sites throughout the Commonwealth visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

“I know we are now in the upper half of states for the total number of tests that have been run, and that’s an incredible story, given where we started,” the Governor said about ongoing testing efforts.

Absentee Ballot Application Portal online

Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in next month’s primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

NKY cases

