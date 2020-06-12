NKY has 28 COVID cases, 5 deaths; KY 69 cases, 9 deaths; Beshear says churches increasing capacity















As of Thursday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 28 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 1,388 total cases. Due to a lag in reporting, 15 of the 28 new cases from previous days are being reported today. There have been 637 cases in Kenton County, 193 cases in Campbell County, 509 cases in Boone County and 49 cases in Grant County.

This includes five new COVID-19 related deaths. The individuals were one Boone County resident in their 70s, two Boone County residents in their 80s, one Kenton County resident in their 60s, and one Kenton County resident in their 80s. Nine hundred twenty-eight (928) individuals have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear in his daily briefing reported 69 new cases and 9 deaths, raising state totals to 11,945 cases and 493 deaths. At least 3,379 Kentuckians have recovered.

Testing expansion

Beshear announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the Commonwealth.

As of Thursday, more than 308,786 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear said the state’s testing capacity is high and urged everyone to get tested.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Churches reopen to 50% capacity

As of yesterday, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship can begin hosting congregants at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacities.

Census update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Absentee ballot request application online

Gov. Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new absentee ballot request application now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in the primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, June 15.