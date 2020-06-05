NKY has 13 COVID cases; state 295, 8 deaths; NASCAR back (no spectators), Historical racing on June 8















As of Thursday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 1,298 total cases. There have been 596 cases in Kenton County, 181 cases in Campbell County, 476 cases in Boone County and 45 cases in Grant County.There have been 69 total deaths related to COVID-19. Seven hundred forty-six (746) individuals have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 295 new cases in Kentucky and eight new deaths, bringing state totals to 10705 cases and 458 deaths.

At least 3,303 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Healthy at Work

NASCAR returns with no spectators

Races have been on hold at the Kentucky Speedway due to COVID-19, but they will return for the annual July weekend, which includes the 10th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400. The full schedule is:

Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300

Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)

Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

All four races will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Historical horse racing

Beshear said that historical racing would begin June 8.

NKy details

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.