NKY has 11 COVID cases, state 191 cases, 7 deaths; Beshear says churches to expand capacity, more

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 1,360 total cases. There have been 621 cases in Kenton County, 190 cases in Campbell County, 500 cases in Boone County, and 49 cases in Grant County. There have been 69 total deaths related to COVID-19. Nine hundred (900) individuals have recovered.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 191 new cases and seven new deaths, for totals in Kentucky of 11, 883 cases and 484 deaths. At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered.
More than 302,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted on Kentuckians and several drive-through testing sites are opening next week in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Buckner in partnership with Kroger.
Board of Education Ruling
Beshear welcomed a ruling Wednesday from a federal judge that found he broke no laws in reorganizing the Kentucky Board of Education.
“One of my first acts as Governor was reforming Kentucky’s Board of Education. I was wanting to ensure that we had a board that had vast education experience and was a board that would find a new commissioner through a national search so that we could get the very best, not just hiring one of the Governor’s buddies,” Beshear said. “Today, the federal court in the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled in our favor, saying it was a valid reorganization.
“The Senate confirmed all but one of the members even in a time when there were arguments about it. I thought that was a very bipartisan gesture led by Senator Stivers. It helped us move forward and I think that we are going to have some dynamite candidates (for education commissioner).”
The lawsuit was brought by former board members who claimed Beshear had violated federal law in his move.
Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
Beginning now, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship can begin hosting congregants at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacities.
Census update
Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms.
Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).
Absentee Ballot Application Portal Online
Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in the primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.