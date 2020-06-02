NKY has 11 COVID cases, 2 deaths; KY has 345 cases in 2 days, 8 deaths Monday; totals KY cases tops 10k















As of Monday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky and two deaths, for 1,268 total cases and 67 deaths.

There have been 581 cases in Kenton County, 177 cases in Campbell County, 466 cases in Boone County and 44 cases in Grant County. Six-hundred-seventy-one (671) individuals have recovered.

“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” reported Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for Public Health. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The total number of reported deaths attributed to the coronavirus stands at 439 Kentuckians.

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

The governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

Sunday and Monday’s new cases brings the pandemic total to 10,046.

The number of patients ever hospitalized is now 2,274, with 457 currently hospitalized. There have been 940 people in ICU since the pandemic began, with the current number standing at 90.

The total of Kentuckians tested is now 236,416.



The good news is that at least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

