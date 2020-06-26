NKY has 10 new COVID-19 cases, state 280, 8 deaths; long-term care visitation to open, wear masks















As of Thursday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 1,630 total cases. There have been 586 cases in Boone County, 238 cases in Campbell County, 751 cases in Kenton County, and 55 cases in Grant County. Total deaths related to COVID-19 remain at 76, with no new deaths reported. 1,212 individuals have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 280 news cases and eight deaths, raising Kentucky’s totals to 14,617 cases and 546 deaths.

With cases of COVID-19 increasing in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky residents are strongly urged to continue to take protective measures to prevent cases here.

According to District Director of Health, Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, “COVID-19 has not gone away. As restrictions continue to be eased and people throughout the Greater Cincinnati region travel back and forth across the river to work and enjoy recreational activities, it is critical that we do not become complacent, regardless of our age. All of us must continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our work, in our play and in our communities.”

Northern Kentucky residents are advised to wear a mask or cloth face covering when out and around other people, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowded places, wash your hands frequently and keep them away from your face. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others.

Anyone experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should stay at home and away from others, and contact their health care provider for guidance and further instructions.

If you are a resident of Northern Kentucky and you test positive for COVID-19, you will need to remain at home away from others. You will be contacted by NKY Health, and staff will determine if individuals with whom you have had close contact should monitor for symptoms and stay at home. Learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

NKY Health continues to work with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and many others to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing information to the community, tracking and investigating cases, tracing contacts, enforcing requirements and providing guidance, as well as coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment, NKY Health aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For more information, visit the COVID-19 page.

Long-Term Care visitation update

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced that starting June 29, the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Secretary Friedlander, adding that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).