NKY Community Action Commission receives $1.6m more in block grant funding for recovery programs















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has received more than $1.576 million in additional Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funding to support key economic recovery programs across the region. The funds were passed as part of the national CARES Act in late March to help citizens impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency.

CSBG funding is designed to give Community Action Agencies the ability to provide a wide range of support in the areas of employment, education, transportation, food security, housing and more. Each local Community Action Agency is able to tailor its specific programs to meet the local needs of the communities it serves.

“CSBG is imperative funding for Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission,” said Catrena Bowman-Thomas, executive director of Northern Kentucky CAC. “The flexibility and diversity it offers is critical to meeting the individual needs of the communities we serve. This additional funding will further expand on our ability to accelerate our region’s economic recovery through the most impactful areas.”

The additional CSBG funding comes on the heels of the launch of an added spring enrollment period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program, which is also a core Northern Kentucky CAC program, was supported with additional funding through the CARES Act to help struggling families pay home energy costs. Enrollment for Spring LIHEAP runs through June 30.

Northern Kentucky CAC and its Community Action Kentucky partners across the state are also playing a key role in the application and distribution process for the Commonwealth’s Team Kentucky Fund. Applications are being accepted now to help those that have experienced an employment-related financial hardship due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Our mission is to help those in need achieve greater economic stability and improved health outcomes. Leveraging these increased funding streams and cultivating new partnerships will allow us to help even more Kentuckians rebound from this difficult time in our country and state’s history,” added Bowman-Thomas.

More information about Northern Kentucky CAC, its programs and services, as well as available COVID-19-related resources can be found at nkcac.org