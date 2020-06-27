NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative to hold virtual presentation on different experiences, perspectives















Successfully leading or working in an organization with employees across multiple generations – all with different experiences and perspectives – can be a challenge.

Now, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative is looking to help provide the answers needed to meet it.

The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PNC, will host a virtual presentation of the next session in its Professional Series, Leveraging Generational Differences to Maximize Your Full Potential, from 8-9 a.m. on July 30. Session presenters will include Angela Crawford, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Business at Thomas More University and Kelley Downing, President and CEO of Bartlett Wealth Management.

Crawford has spent more than 25 years in leadership across marketing, research, operations, consulting and sales. In her work, she is focused on designing workplaces that result in employee and organizational growth. Downing has been with Bartlett for more than 23 years and is the first female to serve as President and CEO. In addition to her role as a wealth advisor, Downing spearheads innovative efforts at the firm and was responsible for the launch of the firm’s mentoring up initiative.

Moderating the session will be Holly Mazzocca, CFP, wealth advisor and principal at Bartlett Wealth Management.

The panel discussion will share research on generational and life-stage differences that need to be understood and leveraged to bring out the best in professionals at all career levels, and in the context of COVID-19. Participants will leave the session with ideas they can use to manage intergenerational conflict and be inspired to make the most of their own generational differences with colleagues or rally their team around a shared purpose.

“Today’s workplace is multigenerational and that can mean communication challenges,” said Stacy Cole, Graydon partner and leader of its data security and privacy practice, and chair of the Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee. “Learning how to communicate with each other, both in-person and virtually, and understanding life-stage differences is vital to foster a positive work environment and facilitate productivity.”

While the virtual program is being offered free of charge, registration for Leveraging Generational Differences to Maximize Your Full Potential is required and available online at www.NKYChamber.com/Events.

Professional Series sponsors include Title Sponsor PNC Bank, and Event Sponsors L’Oréal USA and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

