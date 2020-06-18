NKU holds financial literacy training for educators, apply now and attend the program free















Northern Kentucky University invites educators to learn about teaching economics and personal finance to K-12 students, a new standard for graduating high school in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky educators who apply by June 19 are able to attend the program for free. NKU’s Center for Economic Education’s (CEE) is waiving the $2,240 cost of its inaugural program, thanks to funds provided by NKU’s Haile/US Bank College of Business and the university’s 2020 NKU Innovation Challenge.

The CEE’s training addresses Kentucky Legislature’s House Bill 132, which set financial literacy standards as a requirement for high school graduation for students entering ninth grade in 2020. The four-week professional development starts on July 6 and will be delivered fully online. It is the only program of its kind available in the Commonwealth.

“Given the economic environment our students are facing, it is more important than ever that they gain the skills necessary to succeed financially,” said Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, director of NKU’s Center for Economic Education. “We’ve created a program for teachers to gain the necessary skills, curriculum tools and confidence to successfully engage in economic discussions with their students.”

The CEE, which is housed in the Haile/US Bank College of Business, aligned the teaching financial literacy program with national and Kentucky education standards. Once completed, educators can apply to teach NKU’s financial literacy course—Pathways to Financial Success—at their high schools through the university’s School-Based Scholars program.

“This professional development opportunity, along with the current on-going support provided by our Center for Economic Education, provides a needed resource for our districts and region,” said Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile/US Bank College of Business. “We are excited to meet the need of financial literacy in high schools.”

To register and learn more about Teaching Financial Literacy, visit its website.