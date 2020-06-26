Newport celebrates opening of Bridgeview Box Park, Riverfront Commons Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday















As part of its redevelopment of Newport on the Levee, the multi-level retail and entertainment destination fronting the Ohio River, local real estate company North American Properties (NAP) is celebrating the grand opening of Bridgeview Box Park and the new Riverfront Commons Pedestrian Bridge.

Both the Box Park and pedestrian trail enhance connectivity and pedestrian energy at Newport on the Levee and throughout the six river cities – an important goal of the redevelopment.

The ribbon cuttings are scheduled for this Saturday (June 27). The ceremony for Riverfront Commons Pedestrian Bridge, which connects the Taylor-Southgate Bridge to the Riverwalk Level of Newport on the Levee, will begin at 11:15 a.m. followed by the Bridgeview Box Park ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Live music and a day of celebrations will take place at the Box Park from noon to 11 p.m. More details on the Box Park grand opening are available here.

During the last few weeks, Bridgeview Box Park’s eight tenants have begun to soft open and already the park has become a popular spot for locals. It’s dog-, bike- and kid-friendly with an open-container policy that allows guests to sip, stroll and relax as they take in views of the waterfront and downtown Cincinnati skyline. Also new to the Levee, the Newport Nights live music series hosts local musicians who play free acoustic music at the Box Park every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We are proud of the local entrepreneurs who have prevailed over the last few months and are now debuting their unique concepts at Bridgeview Box Park,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP. “Newport on the Levee is a great platform for retail and restaurant businesses to test new concepts and grow alongside us. Concepts like The Native Brand, The New Port Art Gallery and Little Spoon started as pop-ups during the holiday season and are now transitioning to more permanent storefronts. We’ll continue to look for ways to create opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to get their start at Newport on the Levee.”

NAP has seen great interest in pop-up retail and dining concepts at the Levee and is exploring additional temporary leasing opportunities throughout the development. For the community, this means a fresh mix of local shops and restaurants regularly bringing new flavors to the destination. For entrepreneurs, this model creates a lower barrier to entry for brick and mortar space and allows them to test the market before signing permanent leases.

“We are focused on redeveloping the Levee to better engage the riverfront and maximize the potential of its gathering spaces so that it becomes a true community destination,” said Tim Perry, managing partner at NAP. “The opening of Bridgeview Box Park marks a major milestone in our efforts and is a great example of the types of experiences and programming we’re bringing to Newport.”

The Box Park’s eight local restaurants and retailers are now fully open and operational. They include:

a laid-back tiki bar serving exotic tiki drinks in a comfortable and eclectic setting, perfect for escaping fast-paced city life and soaking up the views of the riverfront and the Queen City.

• Ché on Wheels, a food truck version of the Argentinian restaurant located in Over the Rhine (OTR), offers handmade empanadas in multiple varieties and fresh beverages.

• The Little Spoon Bakery and Café, a bakery by Courtney Augsback specializing in custom sugar cookies and baked goods, is located in the “Octagon” adjacent to the Newport Aquarium. Little Spoon is also serving Carabello coffee and a full-range of espresso drinks and beverages.

• Bon Mi Street, an Asian street food eatery that is described as refreshing, artsy and creative with a unique spin on the traditional banh mi sandwich and refreshing milk tea with a variety of toppings.

• Leaf & Limb, a vibrant and exotic boutique featuring indoor plants and curated goods from local and worldwide artisans.

• Farmhouse Lemonade, a food truck specializing in hand-crafted, freshly squeezed lemonade in 10 to 15 unique flavors made with fresh fruit purees.

• Wooden Cask Brewing, an approachable craft beer purveyor founded by a husband and wife duo. Wooden Cask has a special focus on English, Scottish and Irish-style beers, along with options for non-beer lovers, like the Raspberry Peach Sangria.

• Second Sight Spirits, a local distillery specializing in Bourbon, Rum and Moonshine and founded by high school best friends. Signature cocktails include the smoked cherry rum limeade, black and blueberry mixed mojitos and the “Levee Tea,” a Bourbon mixed with blueberry iced tea.

NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a safe environment for the community to come together at Bridgeview Box Park and throughout the Levee. Safety measures include:

• Posting signage reminding guests to Stay 6! and practice social distancing. This includes the design of whimsical, 6-sided hexagons on the Central Plaza that visibly and artfully show guests how to maintain a 6-foot distance.

• Increasing sanitization protocols, especially for high-touch surfaces such as door handles.

• Installing new hand sanitizer stations around property.

• Encouraging the use of protective face coverings and providing masks to guests who ask for them.

• Spacing out furniture in common spaces with marked placers to ensure 6 feet of separation between parties.

• Asking all property employees to monitor their health and temperature daily. They have also been provided with protective face coverings and gloves.

To stay updated on the latest redevelopment happenings and property news, follow Newport on the Levee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit the website at newportonthelevee.com.

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!