NAIA approves modifications for fall sports; schools see reduction in maximum number of contests

The NAIA has announced an update for the upcoming fall sports season as the organization works at resuming competition after a halt to play in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thomas More University is a member of the NAIA. The Saints compete in the Mid-South Conference.
The NAIA’s Council of President Executive Committee approved three national office recommendations that included a return to play threshold, start dates and maximum contests allowed for fall sports.
The return to play threshold goal is for about half the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin. For example, NAIA football has 95 participating institutions. When half (47) of these programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin.
According to the NAIA, “The rationale for this decision is that a significant number of institutions need to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience. Additionally, the fewer the number of participating programs, the higher the likelihood of scheduling challenges leading to increased travel costs and missed class time.”
Based on input from NAIA presidents, athletic directors, commissioners, athletics trainers, and health care professionals, the COP Executive Committee approved the recommendation of practice and competition start dates for each sport. The practice start date for all sports will be Aug. 15. Until that date, any activities deemed practice by the NAIA are strictly prohibited.
Beginning on Aug. 15, student-athletes may practice consistent with any health and safety protocols your institution deems necessary. While practices can begin on Aug. 15, only individuals identified with an institution can participate in these practices. No scrimmages, exhibitions, or competitions of any kind that involve individuals not identified with an institution may take place prior to the competition start date listed below.
Competition start dates are as follows:
-All sports except football: Sept. 5 (providing 3 weeks of practice prior to competition)
-Football: Sept. 12 (providing 4 weeks of practice prior to competition)
According to the NAIA, “The rationale behind the selection of these dates is to provide an adequate acclimatization, conditioning and practice period prior to competition for each sport while minimizing the need for student-athletes to return to campus early. Establishing start dates also creates a more level playing field for all institutions that are able to compete this fall.”
With the delayed start dates, there are fewer weeks to complete the season. As a result, the COP Executive Committee approved a reduction in the maximum number of contests as follows:
-cross country: 7 meets, down from 8
-football: 9 games, down from 11
-men’s and women’s soccer: 14 games, down from 18
-women’s volleyball: 22 dates, down from 28
The reductions are proportional to the shortened seasons and are consistent with recent feedback from presidents, athletics directors, and commissioners expressing a desire to reduce regular-season costs.
The NAIA intends to host all fall national championship events as currently scheduled.
At this time, there are no planned changes for winter sports. The NAIA will begin to evaluate the possible impact of COVID-19 on the winter season and prioritize any decisions that will help our institutions prepare for possible adjustments, if necessary.
Thomas More and the Mid-South Conference will move forward with fall sports schedules that will be released when decisions become finalized.
(Information compiled from Thomas More and the NAIA)