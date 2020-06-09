Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony to be held virtually on June 28 due to COVID-19

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will present the first-ever virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on June 28.
“While we understand that this is the safest option for everyone, we are sad that we were not able to host our 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards as originally planned in April and although we had hoped to reschedule the event to be held in person on June 28, unfortunately this will not be possible,” said Lindy Lamkin, Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Executive Director. “Although our Awards Ceremony is going to look a bit different this year, the meaning of the moment remains the same.
“This event is intended to recognize each of our candidates and award winners and their accomplishments on and off the basketball court over their careers.”
The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation staff is reaching out directly to candidates, award winners and ticket holders with more information.
As part of a partnership between the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, the following Kentucky senior student-athletes were selected as Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball candidates and Regional Players of the Year:
2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Charlee Settle – Calloway County
Region 2: Emilee Hope – Henderson County
Region 3: Hannah McKay – Owensboro Catholic
Region 3: Kendall Wingler – Meade County
Region 4: Elizabeth Bertram – Barren County
Region 5: Whitney Hay – Elizabethtown
Region 6: Taziah Jenks – Mercy
Region 7: Erin Toller – Sacred Heart
Region 7: Shelby Calhoun – Christian Academy of Louisville
Region 8: Maggie Jones – Simon Kenton
Region 9: Maddie Scherr – Ryle
Region 10: Kennedy Igo – George Rogers Clark
Region 11: Malea Williams – Scott County
Region 12: Lauren Lee – Casey County
Region 13: Alley Collett – South Laurel
Region 13: Amerah Steele – South Laurel
Region 14: Lexy Meyers – Leslie County
Region 15: Katie Ball – Belfry
Region 16: Julia Parker – Ashland Blazer
2020 Mr. Kentucky Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Jackson Sivills – McCracken County
Region 2: Kenny White – Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 3: Kaeveon Mitchell – Breckinridge County
Region 4: Dre Boyd – Warren Central
Region 5: Alex Matthews – John Hardin
Region 5: J.J. Traynor – Bardstown
Region 6: Trey Minter – Butler
Region 7: Tyren Moore – Male
Region 8: Dayvion McKnight – Collins
Region 9: Grant Disken – Covington Catholic
Region 10: Amirion Joyce – Bourbon County
Region 11: Marques Warrick – Henry Clay
Region 12: Brayden Sebastian – Garrard County
Region 13: Matt Cromer – South Laurel
Region 14: Joe Benton – Estill County
Region 15: Cody Potter – Shelby Valley
Region 16: Sam O’Keefe – Lewis County
Updates will be posted at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com regularly. Please direct any questions to Jennifer Hunt at JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.
From Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation