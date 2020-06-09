Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony to be held virtually on June 28 due to COVID-19















The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will present the first-ever virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on June 28.

“While we understand that this is the safest option for everyone, we are sad that we were not able to host our 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards as originally planned in April and although we had hoped to reschedule the event to be held in person on June 28, unfortunately this will not be possible,” said Lindy Lamkin, Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Executive Director. “Although our Awards Ceremony is going to look a bit different this year, the meaning of the moment remains the same.

“This event is intended to recognize each of our candidates and award winners and their accomplishments on and off the basketball court over their careers.”

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation staff is reaching out directly to candidates, award winners and ticket holders with more information.

As part of a partnership between the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, the following Kentucky senior student-athletes were selected as Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball candidates and Regional Players of the Year:

2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Charlee Settle – Calloway County

Region 2: Emilee Hope – Henderson County

Region 3: Hannah McKay – Owensboro Catholic

Region 3: Kendall Wingler – Meade County

Region 4: Elizabeth Bertram – Barren County

Region 5: Whitney Hay – Elizabethtown

Region 6: Taziah Jenks – Mercy

Region 7: Erin Toller – Sacred Heart

Region 7: Shelby Calhoun – Christian Academy of Louisville

Region 8: Maggie Jones – Simon Kenton

Region 9: Maddie Scherr – Ryle

Region 10: Kennedy Igo – George Rogers Clark

Region 11: Malea Williams – Scott County

Region 12: Lauren Lee – Casey County

Region 13: Alley Collett – South Laurel

Region 13: Amerah Steele – South Laurel

Region 14: Lexy Meyers – Leslie County

Region 15: Katie Ball – Belfry

Region 16: Julia Parker – Ashland Blazer

2020 Mr. Kentucky Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Jackson Sivills – McCracken County

Region 2: Kenny White – Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 3: Kaeveon Mitchell – Breckinridge County

Region 4: Dre Boyd – Warren Central

Region 5: Alex Matthews – John Hardin

Region 5: J.J. Traynor – Bardstown

Region 6: Trey Minter – Butler

Region 7: Tyren Moore – Male

Region 8: Dayvion McKnight – Collins

Region 9: Grant Disken – Covington Catholic

Region 10: Amirion Joyce – Bourbon County

Region 11: Marques Warrick – Henry Clay

Region 12: Brayden Sebastian – Garrard County

Region 13: Matt Cromer – South Laurel

Region 14: Joe Benton – Estill County

Region 15: Cody Potter – Shelby Valley

Region 16: Sam O’Keefe – Lewis County

Updates will be posted at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com regularly. Please direct any questions to Jennifer Hunt at JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.

