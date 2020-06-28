Maddie Scherr joins prestigious list of local high school players named Miss Kentucky Basketball















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Maddie Scherr of Ryle became the sixth Northern Kentucky girls high school basketball play to receive one of the state’s most prestigious awards when she was named the 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball in a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

“It means so much and it’s such a huge honor,” Scherr said. “Ever since I was in the fifth grade, I thought about Miss Kentucky Basketball, so it’s finally here and it kind of feels surreal.”

Sponsored by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, the annual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball ceremony is usually held in April, but it had to be postponed for more than eight weeks and done online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scherr received her trophy and No. 1 jersey at home on Sunday during a live virtual telecast that also included Dayvion McKnight of Collins receiving the Mr. Kentucky Basketball award.

One of the nation’s top college prospects, Scheer accepted a scholarship from nationally ranked University of Oregon. The 5-foot-11 point guard ended her high school career with Ryle team records in total points (2,297), rebounds (1,094), assists (679), steals (535) and blocks (233).

During the last four seasons, Ryle won a state championship, three 9th Region titles and compiled a 100-39 record with Scherr playing point guard in all but eight games.

As a junior, she was selected most valuable player in the 2019 state tournament after leading Ryle to the title. This year, she was named Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for the second straight season and topped the all-state balloting in two coaches polls.

“There’s a million people through out my journey who have supported me in so many different ways,” Scherr said. “It’s super great to feel so loved and supported through out my high school career and I’ll never forget that.”

Scherr also received the Donna Murphy Award as the top student-athlete in Kentucky girls high school basketball this year. She has a 3.8 GPA and is actively involved in youth sports camps. She also coordinated a small group bible study for high school girls as a member of the Young Life organization.

Donna Murphy played at Newport and was the first Miss Kentucky Basketball winner in 1976. The other Northern Kentucky players who received the award following their senior seasons were Jaime Walz of Highlands (1996), Katie Schwegmann of Brossart (2001), Erica Hallman of Holmes (2002) and Sydney Moss of Boone County (2012).

In cooperation with the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, senior players from each of the 16 regions in the state were nominated for the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards. Scherr and Grant Disken of Covington Catholic were the two 9th Region nominees. Maggie Jones of Simon Kenton was the female nominee in the 8th Region.