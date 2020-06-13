Letters to the Editor: Teresa Warner on climate solutions, Roger Auge on ‘best choice’ Mike Broihier















Working Together To Support Coal and Farming Communities

In times like these, Americans need to see that our elected leaders can work together to solve big problems. There are two recent bills introduced in Congress that show legislators can work together with a focus on helping both the economy and the environment. These bills not only put Americans back to work but also ensure that the fruits of their labor result in a cleaner, safer, healthier world.



Last week, two Republican Senators paired with two Democratic Senators to introduce a bill called the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This bill provides easier access to financial incentives for farmers to adopt more sustainable and climate-friendly practices.

Last year, the RECLAIM Act was introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. The RECLAIM Act cleans-up abandoned coal mines on public and private lands with a focus on locally driven economic development efforts. These clean-up projects will not only employ people in the local communities, they bring with them the promise of a healthier community that will attract and retain jobs into the future.

Coal communities and farming communities have both done so much to build this country to where it is today. They have and continue to keep us and our families warm and fed. Our legislators need to recognize their contributions and make sure these communities are able to thrive as America moves toward a more resilient, reliable energy future with lower carbon emissions.



The RECLAIM Act will help coal communities, the Growing Climate Solutions Act will help farmers, and Kentuckians would benefit overall. In the past, Senator McConnell and Senator Paul have been strong supporters of these two communities. I hope they continue this track record and work toward the speedy passage of these bills. Those in the Commonwealth who agree can respectfully submit an email explaining your support to the offices.

Teresa Warner

Citizen’s Climate Lobby Volunteer

Mike Broihier is best choice

Mike Broihier is one of three excellent Democrats running for United States Congress here in Kentucky. Why Mike is best choice is that he has energy, is from Kentucky, and knows the last detail of problems facing farmers.

We want Mike because his experience enables him to talk to folks on both sides of the political aisle, allows him to work to solutions to many of the problems facing Kentucky in the wake of degradation by the current senator.

Mike’s energy is boundless in his passion for Kentucky. He has ideas on insurance and health coverage, on how schools should run, and how roads and bridges should be safe. He also knows livestock and will work to make pork, beef, and chicken meet all national standards for consumption.

Mike’s sense of humor and his Marine experience give him perspective in working people of many backgrounds. Mike Broihier may not have flown a plane, but he has hiked through cold and mud and slept in those conditions. He knows how good Kentuckians take care of what they have. He does not want Kentucky life turned backward.

Therefore, farming, families, and military experience round out Mike Broihier as the best choice for U.S. Senate.

Roger Auge

Covington