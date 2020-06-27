Kentucky State Police called in to investigate officer-involved shooting by Boone County Sheriff deputy















The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, was contacted by Boone County 911 just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday about an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred around the 1800 block of Petersburg Road in Hebron.

The preliminary investigation indicates Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies had several encounters with a male suspect who eluded them multiple times.

Deputies received information the male suspect was located at Petersburg Road in Hebron. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and made contact with the man, who brandished a knife and charged at deputies.

As a result of the encounter, a deputy discharged a duty weapon, striking and injuring the man. He was transported to St. Elizabeth in Florence where he later was pronounced deceased.

Additional information and the identity of the man is not available for release at this time.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team and is being led by Detective William Howard. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel.

Kentucky State Police