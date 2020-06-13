Kentucky has 331 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths; get tested, do Census, get ballot by June 15















As of Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear has reported at least 12,166 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 331 newly confirmed.

“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, today’s numbers include some cases that should have been reported yesterday,” said Beshear.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 497 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“I grieve with these four new families, along with all 497 families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Beshear. “This dangerous disease is still out there and we must stay vigilant to protect more people going forward.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Currently, there are 418 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 are in the ICU. At least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Testing expansion

The state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the Commonwealth.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov. At least 315,068 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Kentucky so far.

Census update

Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Absentee ballot request application online

Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new absentee ballot request application now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in the primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.