Kentucky Distillers’ Association cancels Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame ceremony due to pandemic















The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Friday that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to cancel this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induction and ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the KDA in conjunction with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in 2001, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on Bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness. It is the highest honor given by the signature industry and is presented annually during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown in September.

KDA Chairwoman Jessica Pendergrass said the Board felt that travel restrictions, social distancing requirements, limitations on attendance and general uncertainty about future conditions would diminish the esteemed fall event.

“It would not be fair to the inductees, their families, colleagues and our signature industry as a whole to try to conduct an event that would not do justice to their storied legacy and achievements in the industry,” she said. “Our Board agreed we should wait a year and give these icons the recognition they deserve.”

David Mandell, Chairman of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival Board of Directors, said, “We completely understand and support the KDA’s decision. We look forward to celebrating the newest Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductees next year during the 30th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.”

From Kentucky Distillers’ Association