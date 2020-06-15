Kentucky Board of Education narrows candidate pool to six for the next Commissioner of Education

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved a motion to direct search firm Greenwood/Asher and Associates Inc. to conduct reference checks on six candidates in the running to be Kentucky’s next commissioner of education.
The KBE conducted 11 virtual interviews for the position over the span of two special virtual meetings held June 11-12.
Six interviews were held on June 11, with the remaining five taking place June 12.
Kevin C. Brown is currently serving as interim commissioner of education until a new commissioner is named.
Upon his hire, the KBE agreed to Brown’s request that he would not be considered a candidate for the permanent position. Brown has been serving in the role since Dec. 18.
The KBE retained Greenwood/Asher in March to lead the search for the next commissioner. The firm developed ads and accepted applications and nominations through May 31.
The board will convene again virtually on June 25 to further discuss the remaining candidates for commissioner of education position.