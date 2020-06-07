Kenton County Public Library to reopen doors this Monday; weekday hours modified, closed Sunday















The Kenton County Public Library will reopen its doors to the public this Monday (June 8). This will be the first time visitors have been allowed inside since the building was ordered closed on March 13.

Like most businesses, the Library has had to shift some of its procedures. Hours have been modified to Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Library will also be closed on Sunday. The first hour of each weekday is reserved for seniors age 60 and above and those higher risked individuals.

Additionally, per governmental guidelines, the Library will be limited on the number of people allowed into the building at any one time. In order to provide efficient service so that all may visit, the Library is offering grab and go browsing, one hour of computer use, quick reference answers, and copy, scan and fax services.

Meeting room use will be unavailable. Programs are being offered online through the Library’s Facebook page and Zoom.

Executive Director Dave Schroeder said that while he’s thrilled to offer service again, a visit to the Library may look a little different.

“When we open, we will have greeters at the door making sure to answer any questions you may have,” Schroeder said. “All our staff will also be wearing masks and you will see hand sanitizing stations located throughout the buildings. We have also installed sneeze guards at our service desks and staff will be cleaning the public areas routinely throughout the day.

“Our staff has been working diligently since the closure on updating our procedures to ensure that everyone who visits is as safe and comfortable as possible.”

There is now a contact-less way to check out books. Library officials have upgraded the app to allow patrons to use their phones to scan the books they would like to check out.

“We know that not everyone is comfortable as it relates to their health in this current climate,” said Schroeder. “We learned that we had an option to allow the Library’s app to have a self-scanning function and thought it was appropriate that we provide that option to our patrons.”

The Library app is free and can be downloaded from the App store by searching Kenton County Library. DVDs, CDs and video games must be checked out by a staff member.

For more information on the Kenton County Public Library’s reopening phase and programming schedule, check the website at www.kentonlibrary.org.

From Kenton County Public Library