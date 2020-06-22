Join the free Northern Kentucky Virtual College Fair via ZOOM on June 25 — register here















Northern Kentucky University – in partnership with Gateway Community & Technical College, Thomas More University and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce – will host the Northern Kentucky Virtual College Fair on June 25.

The open house experience invites recent high school graduates and family members to

consider completing their Fall 2020 semester closer to home. Representatives from each community partner will share their streamlined admissions process and what students will gain from staying in the region.

“Students are facing a lot of uncertainty with their futures right now. With families discussing how to stay the course on the education journey, this event is a reminder that our doors remain open to all diverse learners,” said Melissa Gorbandt, director of Undergraduate Admissions at NKU.

Following the presentations, students can join breakout discussions with admissions professionals from each institution to answer questions on academic programs, student engagement and financial aid. Students can also take the next steps to apply and enroll at each university.

“The NKY Chamber, through our GROW NKY initiative, is focused on growing, attracting and retaining globally competitive talent in our region. Now more than ever, as parents and students are faced with tough decisions in the uncertainty of the upcoming semester, we encourage all to consider the high quality and diverse education opportunities that exist right here in Northern Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.



• What: Northern Kentucky Virtual College Fair

• When: June 25, at 9 a.m.

• Where: Zoom link provided upon registration



The event is free and open to all students, but registration is required. To learn more about the Northern Kentucky Virtual College Fair and to register, visit the website.



